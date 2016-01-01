See All Hospitalists in Wilmington, NC
Daniel Zimmerman, PA-C

Hospital Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Daniel Zimmerman, PA-C

Daniel Zimmerman, PA-C is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. 

Daniel Zimmerman works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Daniel Zimmerman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover
    2131 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-3128
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Daniel Zimmerman, PA-C

    • Hospital Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1598793036
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Daniel Zimmerman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniel Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Daniel Zimmerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Daniel Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Daniel Zimmerman works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Daniel Zimmerman’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Daniel Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Zimmerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

