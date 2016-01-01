Daniel Zimmerman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniel Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Daniel Zimmerman, PA-C
Daniel Zimmerman, PA-C is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC.
Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover2131 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-3128
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Hospital Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1598793036
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Daniel Zimmerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Daniel Zimmerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daniel Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Daniel Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Zimmerman.
