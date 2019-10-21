Daniela Dillman, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniela Dillman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Daniela Dillman, NP
Overview
Daniela Dillman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Torrance, CA.
Locations
Make You Well Urgent Care & Family Practice23365 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 104, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (424) 292-4060Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pmSunday10:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
- Regal Medical Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is a very Caring Dr. Takes her time to listen to everything that is going on with you try’s her best to find out the best results for you. She also recommendes the best Drs that specialize with what’s going on with your body. When you leave her office you fill 100% better then when you walked in. Her office is very clean friendly staff any questions you have she always comes to the phone which not a lot of dr do shows how much she cares for her patients. Every time I go in I know I will get the best care nothing but honestly. She treats everyone like family I am truly blessed that she is my whole family’s Dr. She is so good with my daughter who has Autism she is the only Dr my daughter trust and believes when she says it won’t hurt and that means everything to me THANK YOU FOR BEING THE BEST!!!!!!!!
About Daniela Dillman, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1316371842
