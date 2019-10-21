See All Nurse Practitioners in Torrance, CA
Daniela Dillman, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Daniela Dillman, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Daniela Dillman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Torrance, CA. 

Daniela Dillman works at Make You Well Urgent Care & Family Practice in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Make You Well Urgent Care & Family Practice
    23365 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 104, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 292-4060
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Back Pain
Broken Arm
ADHD and-or ADD
Back Pain
Broken Arm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Leg Chevron Icon
Chest Cold Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan
    • Regal Medical Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Daniela Dillman?

    Oct 21, 2019
    She is a very Caring Dr. Takes her time to listen to everything that is going on with you try’s her best to find out the best results for you. She also recommendes the best Drs that specialize with what’s going on with your body. When you leave her office you fill 100% better then when you walked in. Her office is very clean friendly staff any questions you have she always comes to the phone which not a lot of dr do shows how much she cares for her patients. Every time I go in I know I will get the best care nothing but honestly. She treats everyone like family I am truly blessed that she is my whole family’s Dr. She is so good with my daughter who has Autism she is the only Dr my daughter trust and believes when she says it won’t hurt and that means everything to me THANK YOU FOR BEING THE BEST!!!!!!!!
    Sarah Cortez — Oct 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Daniela Dillman, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Daniela Dillman, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Daniela Dillman to family and friends

    Daniela Dillman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Daniela Dillman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Daniela Dillman, NP.

    About Daniela Dillman, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316371842
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Daniela Dillman, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniela Dillman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Daniela Dillman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Daniela Dillman works at Make You Well Urgent Care & Family Practice in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Daniela Dillman’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Daniela Dillman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniela Dillman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniela Dillman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniela Dillman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Daniela Dillman, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.