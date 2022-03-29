Daniela Rosen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Daniela Rosen, PA-C
Overview
Daniela Rosen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Columbia, MD.
Daniela Rosen works at
Locations
Ellicott City Primary Care Physicians PA10910 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 200, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 402-5056
Ratings & Reviews
Always seems 100% present. Gives information with clarity, and in an accessible way. Always listens closely. Absolutely would recommend.
About Daniela Rosen, PA-C
Physician Assistant (PA)
English
1699231837
Daniela Rosen works at
2 patients have reviewed Daniela Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniela Rosen.
