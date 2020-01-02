Danielle Duran, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Danielle Duran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Danielle Duran, LMFT
Danielle Duran, LMFT is a Counselor in Visalia, CA.
West Office718 W Center Ave Ste C, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 737-8317
Duran Counseling121 E Main St Ste 106, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 737-8317
California Foundation for Medical Care
Danielle is always upbeat! Unlike many other therapists, she listens closely and if asked, will gladly offer tools to assist one in making difficult changes or decisions! She is not afraid to tell one what she thinks while still respecting her client. I know I can ask for and RECEIVE wanted guidance. Danielle is approachable, nonjudgmental, and patient. She is also very accommodating in making appointments. Lastly, she is very professional yet friendly and understanding.
Counseling
- English, Spanish
1285931576
- USC
Danielle Duran speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Danielle Duran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danielle Duran.
