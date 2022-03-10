See All Physical Therapists in New York, NY
Danielle Weis, PT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Danielle Weis, PT

Physical Therapy
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Danielle Weis, PT

Danielle Weis, PT is a Physical Therapist in New York, NY. 

Danielle Weis works at Spring Forward Physical Therapy in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physical Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Carlo Chan, PT
Carlo Chan, PT
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Ryan White, PT
Ryan White, PT
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Jung Lee, PT
Jung Lee, PT
4.9 (20)
View Profile

Danielle Weis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spring Forward Physical Therapy
    55 Broadway Ste 201, New York, NY 10006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 870-5440
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Injury
Elbow Disorders
Elbow Injuries
Ankle Injury
Elbow Disorders
Elbow Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Danielle Weis?

Mar 10, 2022
This was my first experience with PT and I came in with a bad shoulder. Danielle was great at assessing the problem, and in each sessions we saw the improvements. What I really liked is the willingness to take time and explain the problem and ways to improve in detail. Danielle is really friendly and she also emailed me all the home exercises with description and images on how to do them, which was very helpful.
A. L. — Mar 10, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Danielle Weis, PT
How would you rate your experience with Danielle Weis, PT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Danielle Weis to family and friends

Danielle Weis' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Danielle Weis

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Danielle Weis, PT.

About Danielle Weis, PT

Specialties
  • Physical Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1255708806
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Danielle Weis, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Danielle Weis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Danielle Weis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Danielle Weis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Danielle Weis works at Spring Forward Physical Therapy in New York, NY. View the full address on Danielle Weis’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Danielle Weis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danielle Weis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Danielle Weis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Danielle Weis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Danielle Weis, PT?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.