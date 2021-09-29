See All Psychologists in Redmond, WA
Daphne Tu

Psychology
3.5 (2)
Daphne Tu is a Psychologist in Redmond, WA. 

Daphne Tu works at New Hope Psychological Services Pllc in Redmond, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

4.0 (4)
2.9 (14)
    New Hope Psychological Services Pllc
    15600 Redmond Way Ste 201, Redmond, WA 98052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 321-4888
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Sep 29, 2021
    Dr. Tu is an experienced clinical consoler, she is a caring and supportive doctor, we feel grateful for her great services. Highly recommended.
    Jessie — Sep 29, 2021
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043765852
    Daphne Tu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Daphne Tu works at New Hope Psychological Services Pllc in Redmond, WA. View the full address on Daphne Tu’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Daphne Tu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daphne Tu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daphne Tu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daphne Tu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

