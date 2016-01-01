See All Nurse Midwives in International Falls, MN
Darci Pelland, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Darci Pelland, APRN

Midwifery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Darci Pelland, APRN is a Midwife in International Falls, MN. 

Darci Pelland works at Essentia Health-International Falls Clinic in International Falls, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-International Falls Clinic
    2501 Keenan Dr, International Falls, MN 56649 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthEOS
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • PreferredOne
    • Sanford Health Plan
    • Security Health Plan (SHP)
    • Ucare
    • WPS Health Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Darci Pelland?

    Photo: Darci Pelland, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Darci Pelland, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Darci Pelland to family and friends

    Darci Pelland's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Darci Pelland

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Darci Pelland, APRN.

    About Darci Pelland, APRN

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063705689
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Darci Pelland, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Darci Pelland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Darci Pelland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Darci Pelland works at Essentia Health-International Falls Clinic in International Falls, MN. View the full address on Darci Pelland’s profile.

    Darci Pelland has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Darci Pelland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Darci Pelland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Darci Pelland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.