Dr. David Blackmon, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Blackmon, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Carolina At Columbia.

Dr. Blackmon works at Psych Services in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David C. Blackmon, Ph.D
    1400 Marsh Landing Pkwy Ste 112, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 333-3389

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 30, 2022
    I went to him all throught my highschool years, he was excellent at listening and creating a bond and showing me that we could talk about anything & everything. He went above and beyond and included my grandmother at the end of sessions so we could discuss things with her & she was so impressed she signed on for her own appointments with him. Dr Blackmon even went out of his way to find a job for me when I needed a part time job while I was still in highschool. I can't thank him enough for everything he did to help me.
    Tyler A — Jan 30, 2022
    About Dr. David Blackmon, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144338211
    Education & Certifications

    • Family Psychology Clinic
    • James A Haley Veterans Hospital
    • University of South Carolina At Columbia
    • Michigan State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Blackmon, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blackmon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blackmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blackmon works at Psych Services in Jacksonville Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Blackmon’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackmon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackmon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blackmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blackmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

