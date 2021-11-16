Dr. David Brings, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Brings, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Brings, PHD is a Psychologist in Saint Paul, MN.
Dr. Brings works at
MidWest Center for Personal & Family Development, PA2550 University Ave W Ste 435S, Saint Paul, MN 55114 Directions (651) 647-1900Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- PreferredOne
- SelectCare
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
The best councilor I have ever seen, and I have seen a few. In the past I could always distract or redirect attention away from certain areas and avoid puncturing certain myths. Brings saw right through this immediately and didn't allow it. He made arguments from facts that I could not refute and I had to see the childhood sexual abuse I had always denied happened.
- Psychology
- English
- 1427163252
- VA Medical Center
