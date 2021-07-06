David Case has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Case, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
David Case, LMHC is a Counselor in Albany, NY.
David Case works at
Locations
1
Parsons Child and Family Center60 Academy Rd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (845) 853-4617
Ratings & Reviews
David has been a wonderful support for my son.
About David Case, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1942774278
