David Cessar, PA-C

Neurosurgery
Accepting new patients
Overview of David Cessar, PA-C

David Cessar, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

David Cessar works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

David Cessar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 213, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    About David Cessar, PA-C

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1851912810
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
    • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

