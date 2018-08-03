Dr. Cobbs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Cobbs, PHD
Overview of Dr. David Cobbs, PHD
Dr. David Cobbs, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Cobbs' Office Locations
- 1 12900 Preston Rd Ste 1015, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 385-0983
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband have never felt as comfortable with a psychologist before. Dr. Cobbs makes both the patient and spouse feel right at home as soon as you start talking to him. The office is beautifully decorated and the view is spectacular. My husband’s cognitive testing was done during one morning plus we got the results before we left. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Cobbs for cognitive evaluations. You will be pleasantly surprised at how comfortable you will feel. Diana was great!!
About Dr. David Cobbs, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1417990615
