Dr. David Cobbs, PHD

Neuropsychology
5.0 (3)
Overview of Dr. David Cobbs, PHD

Dr. David Cobbs, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Dallas, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cobbs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    12900 Preston Rd Ste 1015, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 385-0983
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 03, 2018
    My husband have never felt as comfortable with a psychologist before. Dr. Cobbs makes both the patient and spouse feel right at home as soon as you start talking to him. The office is beautifully decorated and the view is spectacular. My husband’s cognitive testing was done during one morning plus we got the results before we left. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Cobbs for cognitive evaluations. You will be pleasantly surprised at how comfortable you will feel. Diana was great!!
    Shel in Dallas — Aug 03, 2018
    About Dr. David Cobbs, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417990615
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cobbs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cobbs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobbs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cobbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cobbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

