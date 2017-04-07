David Curry, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Curry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Curry, ARNP
Overview
David Curry, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 616 N Palmetto St Ste B, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 702-0850
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with David Curry?
I do bio identical hormones. He is very knowledgeable, and helped me big time.
About David Curry, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1932199197
Frequently Asked Questions
David Curry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
David Curry accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed David Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Curry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Curry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Curry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.