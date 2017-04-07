See All Family Doctors in Leesburg, FL
David Curry, ARNP

Family Medicine
4.5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

David Curry, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    616 N Palmetto St Ste B, Leesburg, FL 34748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 702-0850

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergies
Arthritis
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergies
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About David Curry, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932199197
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Curry, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Curry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    David Curry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    David Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed David Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Curry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Curry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Curry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

