Dr. David Daleo, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daleo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Daleo, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. David Daleo, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Alliant University, San Diego.
Dr. Daleo works at
Locations
Daleoworks Psychological Services, Inc.8693 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 956-2345
Daleoworks Psychological Services, Inc.9200 W Olympic Blvd Ste 108, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 956-2345
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- DenteMax
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Daleo is a outstanding psychologicist. He is patient, astute, experienced, and exceptionally skilled. I was going through a very difficult period. He helped me address triggers of negative feelings, then identify the core issues and patterns at the root of those feelings, thoughts and the resulting behaviors. If you feel stuck (maybe hopeless or desperate), Dr. Daleo can guide you to effective actions in the first few sessions to relieve the pain and stress, then learn to quickly identify and resist them in the future. FIVE STARS...and lasting gratitude.
About Dr. David Daleo, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
- VA Medical Center
- Alliant University, San Diego
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Dr. Daleo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daleo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daleo speaks Italian and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Daleo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daleo.
