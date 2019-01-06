Dr. Feenstra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Feenstra, OD
Overview of Dr. David Feenstra, OD
Dr. David Feenstra, OD is an Optometrist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Feenstra's Office Locations
- 1 8001 S Orange Blossom Trl Ste 600, Orlando, FL 32809 Directions (407) 492-1335
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. And staff extremely friendly competent and attentive.
About Dr. David Feenstra, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1821125436
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feenstra accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feenstra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Feenstra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feenstra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feenstra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feenstra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.