Dr. David Fugate, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Fugate, PHD is a Psychologist in Haslett, MI.
Locations
David J Fugate Phd Pllc1660 Haslett Rd Ste 1, Haslett, MI 48840 Directions (517) 347-8420
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fugate is very low key, down to earth guy with a broad base of knowledge. I like the fact he doesn't just say "And how does that make you feel?" He'll exchange ideas with you and offer opinions. I also appreciate that if he believes I'm at fault, or being a jerk, he'll tell me. What's the point of counseling if you're only told things you WANT to hear? Dr. Google does that.
About Dr. David Fugate, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1326111261
Dr. Fugate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fugate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fugate. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fugate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fugate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fugate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.