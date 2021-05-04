Dr. David Gubman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gubman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gubman, OD
Dr. David Gubman, OD is an Optometrist in Voorhees, NJ.
Dr. Gubman's Office Locations
Eye and Sight Center2 Sheppard Rd Ste 303, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 751-0220
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I have been going to Dr. Gubman for years. He's a great doctor, and his staff is amazing. I have switched insurances, paid out of pocket when I did not have insurance, and his staff has helped me through it all. I don't know why other people have left bad reviews, his office in Voorhees is great.
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
Dr. Gubman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gubman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gubman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gubman speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gubman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gubman.
