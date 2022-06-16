David Henry, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Henry, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
David Henry, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cicero, IN.
David Henry works at
Locations
Cicero Family Care509 N Peru St, Cicero, IN 46034 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with David Henry?
David takes the time to listen to your concerns and cares enough to get the answers you need for your situation. I have never felt rushed.
About David Henry, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1003215047
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Health
Frequently Asked Questions
David Henry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
David Henry accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with David Henry using Healthline FindCare.
David Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Henry works at
26 patients have reviewed David Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Henry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.