David Henry, PA

Family Medicine
5.0 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

David Henry, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cicero, IN. 

David Henry works at Cicero Family Care in Cicero, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cicero Family Care
    509 N Peru St, Cicero, IN 46034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 16, 2022
    David takes the time to listen to your concerns and cares enough to get the answers you need for your situation. I have never felt rushed.
    Bill Linville — Jun 16, 2022
    Photo: David Henry, PA
    About David Henry, PA

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1003215047
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Riverview Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Henry, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    David Henry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    David Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    David Henry works at Cicero Family Care in Cicero, IN. View the full address on David Henry’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed David Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Henry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

