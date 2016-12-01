See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Arlington, MA
Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Hoffman, PHD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Hoffman works at David Hoffman, PhD, llc in Arlington, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Greater Boston Office
    661 Massachusetts Ave Ste 5, Arlington, MA 02476 (781) 787-2708

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. David Hoffman, PHD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1952547218
Education & Certifications

  • CONNECTICUT CHILDREN'S MEDICAL CENTER
  • Institute Of Living
Medical Education
  • California School Of Professional Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Hoffman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hoffman works at David Hoffman, PhD, llc in Arlington, MA. View the full address on Dr. Hoffman’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

