David Judd, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of David Judd, PMHNP
David Judd, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Pontiac General Hospital.
David Judd's Office Locations
Oakland Office5600 W Maple Rd Ste B206, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 629-0330
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Pontiac General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He was very carring my concerns and give lot of time... i dont agree with thr other reviews.
About David Judd, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1508112491
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State Univ
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- OAKLAND UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
David Judd accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Judd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

18 patients have reviewed David Judd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Judd.
