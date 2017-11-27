See All Nurse Practitioners in West Bloomfield, MI
David Judd, PMHNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

David Judd, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (18)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of David Judd, PMHNP

David Judd, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Pontiac General Hospital.

David Judd works at Life Transition Services, LLC in West Bloomfield, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Elsina John, NP
Elsina John, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Gina Lopiccolo, FNP-C
Gina Lopiccolo, FNP-C
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Adam Schmid, NP
Adam Schmid, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

David Judd's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oakland Office
    5600 W Maple Rd Ste B206, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 629-0330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Pontiac General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
Asthma
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with David Judd?

    Nov 27, 2017
    He was very carring my concerns and give lot of time... i dont agree with thr other reviews.
    Westerville, OH — Nov 27, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: David Judd, PMHNP
    How would you rate your experience with David Judd, PMHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending David Judd to family and friends

    David Judd's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with David Judd

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about David Judd, PMHNP.

    About David Judd, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508112491
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Wayne State Univ
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • OAKLAND UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Judd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    David Judd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    David Judd works at Life Transition Services, LLC in West Bloomfield, MI. View the full address on David Judd’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed David Judd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Judd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Judd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Judd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you David Judd, PMHNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.