David Kon, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Alexandria, VA.
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Alexandria4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1100, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (434) 230-6663Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Check-in was easy and quick. There wasn’t a long wait. Staff was super nice. Dr. Kon was a complete joy. He was very empathetic and knowledgeable. Listened to my complaints and treated them accordingly. I’m highly impressed, and 100% recommend.
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Male
- 1407040454
David Kon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
David Kon accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
58 patients have reviewed David Kon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Kon.
