David Montgomery accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
David Montgomery, PSY
Overview
David Montgomery, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Redmond, WA.
Locations
- 1 17530 NE Union Hill Rd Ste 230, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (425) 827-5095
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend anyone to see Dr. Montgomery. He has the ability to communicate with young people as well as a great cross section of people. In my opinion he is one of the best counselors in our area. Rev. Dr. Tim White Washington Cathedral
About David Montgomery, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1164594347
Frequently Asked Questions
