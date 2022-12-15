See All Physicians Assistants in White Oak, PA
David Patterson, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.5 (173)
Accepting new patients

Overview

David Patterson, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in White Oak, PA. 

David Patterson works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - White Oak in White Oak, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - White Oak
    1220 Lincoln Way Ste 101, White Oak, PA 15131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 385-4070
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Medicare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 173 ratings
    Patient Ratings (173)
    5 Star
    (142)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    About David Patterson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1073553525
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Illinois University
    Undergraduate School

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital

