Dr. David Peer, DC
Dr. David Peer, DC is a Chiropractor in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.
N. Mex. Chiropractic Center PC10555 Montgomery Blvd NE Ste 30 Bldg 1, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Directions (505) 299-6622
Peer Chiropractic Inc.7520 Montgomery Blvd NE Bldg D10, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 888-9616
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
I had my first visit with Dr. Peer this afternoon. What a difference he made in my lower back in just one visit. I wish I had gone to him sooner. He looked at my MRI results, listened carefully to my complaints about my problem, clearly explained what is wrong with my lower spine and right hip and what he's going to do to correct everything. I am truly impressed. I am doing my happy dance. I haven't felt this good in a very long time.
- Chiropractic
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427099381
- New York Chiropractic College
Dr. Peer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peer speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Peer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peer.
