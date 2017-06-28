Overview

Dr. David Peer, DC is a Chiropractor in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.



Dr. Peer works at New Mexico Chiropractic Center in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.