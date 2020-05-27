Overview of Dr. David Pifer, OD

Dr. David Pifer, OD is an Optometrist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Pifer works at Uptown Vision of Chattanooga in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.