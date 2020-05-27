Dr. David Pifer, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pifer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Pifer, OD
Overview of Dr. David Pifer, OD
Dr. David Pifer, OD is an Optometrist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Pifer works at
Dr. Pifer's Office Locations
Uptown Vision of Chattanooga629 Market St Ste 115, Chattanooga, TN 37402 Directions (423) 265-4306
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Avesis
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Opticare
- Principal Financial Group
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Have been with Dr. Pifer for almost 20 years. Highly recommend.
About Dr. David Pifer, OD
- Optometry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144333733
Education & Certifications
- Clayton Eye Center - Morrow, GA|United States Public Health Service - Lawton, OK
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Pifer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pifer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pifer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pifer speaks Spanish.
434 patients have reviewed Dr. Pifer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pifer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pifer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pifer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.