Dr. David Popkin, DC
Overview
Dr. David Popkin, DC is a Chiropractor in Plantation, FL. They completed their fellowship with Life
Dr. Popkin works at
Locations
Quantum Wellness Center1261 S Pine Island Rd, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 370-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Florida Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Popkin, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Life
- University of South Florida
Dr. Popkin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Popkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Popkin speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Popkin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.