Dr. David Sanders, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sanders, DC
Overview
Dr. David Sanders, DC is a Chiropractor in Wheat Ridge, CO.
Dr. Sanders works at
Locations
-
1
Sanders Chiropractic4350 Wadsworth Blvd Ste 355, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 425-0034
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanders?
I saw Dr. Sanders many many years ago. I was in bad shape from a car accident. I remember telling him that I couldn’t live like this. He helped me. He gave me my life back. I was just telling my husband about how bad the pain was back then and how this man saved my life. I decided to look and see if this doctor was still around. Much to my surprise I am able to leave this review.
About Dr. David Sanders, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1689779704
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanders works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.