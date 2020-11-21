David Shaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
David Shaw, PA-C
Overview
David Shaw, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from University of New England, Westbrook, ME and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.
Locations
EmergeOrtho - Wilmington/Shipyard3787 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 332-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
EmergeOrtho Leland1168 E Cutlar Crossing, Leland, NC 28451 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
David was thorough and explained my options in a way that I could understand. Also was very professional.
About David Shaw, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1881626067
Education & Certifications
- University of New England, Westbrook, ME
- Houghton College, Houghton, NY
Frequently Asked Questions
David Shaw accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
52 patients have reviewed David Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Shaw.
