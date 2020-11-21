See All Physicians Assistants in Wilmington, NC
David Shaw, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.8 (52)
Call for new patient details

Overview

David Shaw, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from University of New England, Westbrook, ME and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

David Shaw works at EmergeOrtho, Wilmington, NC in Wilmington, NC with other offices in Leland, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    EmergeOrtho - Wilmington/Shipyard
    3787 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 332-3800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    EmergeOrtho Leland
    1168 E Cutlar Crossing, Leland, NC 28451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 826-0590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About David Shaw, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881626067
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of New England, Westbrook, ME
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Houghton College, Houghton, NY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Shaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    David Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    52 patients have reviewed David Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Shaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

