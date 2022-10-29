David Tuton, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Tuton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Tuton, PA
Overview
David Tuton, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, NC.
David Tuton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fayetteville Family Medical Ctr1307 Avon St, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 323-1718
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with David Tuton?
Mr. Tuton is always very thorough and takes time to explain treatment plans and results of tests. Very kind and caring.
About David Tuton, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1821087958
Frequently Asked Questions
David Tuton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
David Tuton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Tuton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Tuton works at
3 patients have reviewed David Tuton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Tuton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Tuton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Tuton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.