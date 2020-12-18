See All Counselors in New Bedford, MA
David Viegas, LMHC

David Viegas, LMHC is a Counselor in New Bedford, MA. 

David Viegas works at Southcoast Counseling Associates in New Bedford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    D.B.A. Mending Minds Counseling
    52 Brigham St Ste 5, New Bedford, MA 02740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 993-8332

  • Saint Luke's Hospital Of New Bedford

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Changes Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Changes Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 18, 2020
    David has been of great help to me during a difficult time of life. He approaches problems with wisdom and good humor, and from a wide range of psychological and philosophical disciplines .
    About David Viegas, LMHC

    • Counseling
    • English, Portuguese
    • 1134442296
    • Arbour Counseling Services
    • Clark University
    David Viegas, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Viegas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    David Viegas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    David Viegas works at Southcoast Counseling Associates in New Bedford, MA. View the full address on David Viegas’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed David Viegas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Viegas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Viegas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Viegas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

