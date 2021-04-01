Dr. David Wakefield, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wakefield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wakefield, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Wakefield, PHD is a Psychologist in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Wakefield works at
Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa10109 E 79th St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (855) 801-3783
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Wakefield for nine years in conjunction with cancer treatment at CTCA. He is professional and personable and has helped me through some very trying times, not always connected to a cancer diagnosis. He seems very knowledgeable and wise and always has additional helpful resources to address particular problems. I wish all therapists were like him. It would make the whole world a better place.
About Dr. David Wakefield, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1073050308
