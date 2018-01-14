Dr. Weinstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. David Weinstock, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Weinstock, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Dr. Weinstock works at
Locations
Forensic Counseling & Evaluations8350 E Raintree Dr Ste 120, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 840-0400
If asked to write a review during my evaluation process, it would be lower. However this is the nature of forensic counseling. He is not there to validate during appts. His report validated my positions in our divorce and helped me gain my freedom from coercive controlling ex. He takes time to assure his report is in best interest of kids. His recommendations for decision making and parent behavior change (on both our parts) has greatly helped our high-needs son and daughter. Trust the process.
About Dr. David Weinstock, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1285719278
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstock. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstock.
