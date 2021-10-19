Overview

Dr. David Winfrey, DC is a Chiropractic Orthopedist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Chiropractic, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Life University and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.



Dr. Winfrey works at HealthChoice Centers of Georgia in Fayetteville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.