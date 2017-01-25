Dr. David Winsch, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Winsch, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Winsch, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Winsch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Karen Melisa Eisenmenger, Phd1169 Eastern Pkwy Ste 3443, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 456-5089
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winsch?
I am a foster parent and I have taken 2 different children to see him. In both cases he was spot on with diagnosis, and concerns with the kids. He was wonderful with the kids and made them feel very comfortable. He took his time and I had all my questions answered and did not feel rushed at all. He really took his time and cared what I was dealing with. He is wonderful!
About Dr. David Winsch, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1508876392
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winsch accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winsch works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Winsch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.