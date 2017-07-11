Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Young, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Young, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Langhorne, PA.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
Bucks Psychiatry Llp411 Executive Dr, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 704-5100
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Young is very professional and knowledeable with the issues I see him about. He was referred by a friend and they also experienced successful interactions and outcomes . I completely trust and value his expertise. I have had other therapist during my life and he is a match for me, I recommend him .
About Dr. David Young, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1003039785
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.