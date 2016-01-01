Dawn Ferguson, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dawn Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dawn Ferguson, LMHC
Overview
Dawn Ferguson, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Tampa, FL.
Dawn Ferguson works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy501 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dawn Ferguson?
About Dawn Ferguson, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1386226645
Frequently Asked Questions
Dawn Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dawn Ferguson works at
3 patients have reviewed Dawn Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Ferguson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.