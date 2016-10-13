Dawn Levitan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dawn Levitan, LCPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dawn Levitan, LCPC is a Psychologist in Crystal Lake, IL.
Dawn Levitan works at
Locations
-
1
Mathers Clinic LLC145 S Virginia St, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 444-9999
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dawn Levitan?
I first saw Dr. Levitan three years ago after not being able to find solutions in other medical community's I immediately felt comfortable with Dr. Levitan. She provided me with an understanding of what might be ailing me. Dr. Levitan encouraged cognitive practices and helped me start putting my life back together. I continue to see Dr. Levitan. I am very happy with the results I have gotten through working with her. Her kindness and respect for others is truly inspiring. Thank You!
About Dawn Levitan, LCPC
- Psychology
- English
- 1013091750
Frequently Asked Questions
Dawn Levitan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dawn Levitan works at
7 patients have reviewed Dawn Levitan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Levitan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dawn Levitan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dawn Levitan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.