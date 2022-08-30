Dawn Sarna, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dawn Sarna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dawn Sarna, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dawn Sarna, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Henderson, NV.
Dawn Sarna works at
Locations
-
1
Jossie Schauerhamer Therapy Services Pllc2470 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 302, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 283-0070
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely helpful, very professional. Would recommend her to family and friends
About Dawn Sarna, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1922167758
Frequently Asked Questions
Dawn Sarna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dawn Sarna accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dawn Sarna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dawn Sarna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dawn Sarna.
