Dayna Ray, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dayna Ray, APRN

Dayna Ray, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Dayna Ray works at US Health Works in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dayna Ray's Office Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Healthworks
    901 W Broadway, Louisville, KY 40203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 584-2257
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Work-Related Injuries
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Work-Related Injuries
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Worker's Compensation

    About Dayna Ray, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295188274
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Louisville
