Dean Moniot, PT

Physical Therapy
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Huntersville, NC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dean Moniot, PT

Dean Moniot, PT is a Physical Therapist in Huntersville, NC. 

Dean Moniot works at Novant Health Lakeside Physical Therapy Sports Medicine Rosedale in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Dean Moniot's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Lakeside Physical Therapy Sports Medicine Rosedale
    14330 Oakhill Park Ln Ste 115, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dean Moniot, PT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114917929
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dean Moniot, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dean Moniot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dean Moniot has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dean Moniot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dean Moniot works at Novant Health Lakeside Physical Therapy Sports Medicine Rosedale in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on Dean Moniot’s profile.

    Dean Moniot has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dean Moniot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dean Moniot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dean Moniot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

