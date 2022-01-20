Dr. Dean Perlman, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Perlman, DC
Dr. Dean Perlman, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Scarsdale, NY.
Scarsdale Chiropractic Assoc800 Central Park Ave Ste 206, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 725-4900
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Perlman is very caring health care practitioner. He helped me many times with different issues. I went to him for 18 years and the only reason I am not seeing him now is because I moved far away. I highly recommend him and appreciated his skills and caring demeanor. His staff was also very helpful.
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1669558003
- New York Chiropractic College
- CCNY
Dr. Perlman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlman.
