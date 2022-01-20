See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Scarsdale, NY
Dr. Dean Perlman, DC

Sports Medicine
4.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Dean Perlman, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. 

Dr. Perlman works at Dr. Dean Perlman in Scarsdale, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scarsdale Chiropractic Assoc
    800 Central Park Ave Ste 206, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 725-4900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Active Release Technique Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Graston Technique® Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Dimension Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Dr. Dean Perlman, DC

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1669558003
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Chiropractic College
    • CCNY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dean Perlman, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perlman works at Dr. Dean Perlman in Scarsdale, NY. View the full address on Dr. Perlman’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

