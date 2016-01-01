See All Family Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Deanna Burns, FNP

Family Medicine
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Deanna Burns, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Deanna Burns works at Novant Health Barnhardt Wellness Clinic (Center) in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Barnhardt Wellness Clinic (Center)
    1100 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC 28205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2263

Ratings & Reviews

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Deanna Burns, FNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1487767414
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Deanna Burns, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deanna Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Deanna Burns has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Deanna Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Deanna Burns works at Novant Health Barnhardt Wellness Clinic (Center) in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Deanna Burns’s profile.

Deanna Burns has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deanna Burns.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deanna Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deanna Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

