Deanna Danielian accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Deanna Danielian, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Deanna Danielian, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Teaneck, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1182 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 357-2715
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a client for a while and Deanna is very talented and cares about the people she is helping. I highly recommend her if you or your marriage need assistance.
About Deanna Danielian, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1891191078
