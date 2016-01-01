See All Family Doctors in Greensboro, NC
Deanna Michaux, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Deanna Michaux, FNP

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Deanna Michaux, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. 

Deanna Michaux works at CoreLife Novant Health - Hewitt in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CoreLife Novant Health - Hewitt
    18 Oak Branch Dr Ste C, Greensboro, NC 27407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7340

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Deanna Michaux?

Photo: Deanna Michaux, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Deanna Michaux, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Deanna Michaux to family and friends

Deanna Michaux's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Deanna Michaux

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Deanna Michaux, FNP.

About Deanna Michaux, FNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1912513573
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Deanna Michaux, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deanna Michaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Deanna Michaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Deanna Michaux works at CoreLife Novant Health - Hewitt in Greensboro, NC. View the full address on Deanna Michaux’s profile.

Deanna Michaux has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deanna Michaux.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deanna Michaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deanna Michaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.