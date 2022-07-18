Dr. Debbie Bates, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debbie Bates, PHD
Overview
Dr. Debbie Bates, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Syracuse, NY.
Dr. Bates works at
Locations
-
1
Buffalo Centre for the Treatment of Eating Disorders600 E Genesee St Ste 217, Syracuse, NY 13202 Directions (315) 422-0300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I reached out to Dr. Bates to see if she could help my son who is struggling. Despite not being able to help him herself, she reached out to people she recommended to see if they would be willing to see him quickly. I am so very thankful!
About Dr. Debbie Bates, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1417031568
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bates works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bates.
