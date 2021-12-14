Debora Bear has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Debora Bear, NP
Overview of Debora Bear, NP
Debora Bear, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Debora Bear's Office Locations
Tricore Reference Laboratories2400 Tucker Ave, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-4400
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and Easy to Talk to. We developed a rapport immediately. She listened to my concerns carefully and refilled my prescriptions right away. She encourages my efforts to improve my health with exercise, mammograms, and colonoscopies (I have a family history and am over 50). I changed clinics in order to continue as her patient. Highly recommend!
About Debora Bear, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992976468
Debora Bear accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Debora Bear. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debora Bear.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debora Bear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debora Bear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.