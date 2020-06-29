See All Nurse Practitioners in Melbourne, FL
Deborah Coon, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.8 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Deborah Coon, ARNP

Deborah Coon, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Melbourne, FL. 

Deborah Coon works at Health First's Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Deborah Coon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Health First Medical Group LLC
    1223 Gateway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 409-6800
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 29, 2020
    My experience with Nurse Practitioner Coon has been awesome. My experience with Health South and there staff was abysmal for the first year. She was very frustrated with it also. She listens, is very professional, and now that they have the new Patient portal, communication is much better for the most part. She is the only reason I stay with Health South. All my other physicians are in other healthcare systems. The bad reviews are mostly old and it seems that most of the criticism is based on communication and the Health South issues, which are many, but getting better.
    Connie — Jun 29, 2020
    
    Photo: Deborah Coon, ARNP
    About Deborah Coon, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699058263
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

