Overview of Deborah Flansburg, CNM

Deborah Flansburg, CNM is a Midwife in North Logan, UT. They graduated from University of Utah - College of Nursing and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital.



Deborah Flansburg works at Mt. Naomi Women's Health in North Logan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.