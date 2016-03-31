Dr. Deborah Moffett, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moffett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Moffett, PHD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Moffett, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Santa Maria, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 518 E Main St, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 346-1999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moffett is my son's lifeline! He has been in counseling since 2 yrs of age and has seen several different Therapist, Dr. Debby is by far the best Psychologist!!!! Till this day as a teenager he will request to see her. She loves her profession and it shows by the way she listens, validates his feelings and guides him in the direction of becoming atoning man. She has a special place in our heart always.
About Dr. Deborah Moffett, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- California State University San Bernardino
