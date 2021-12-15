Deborah Valin, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Valin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deborah Valin, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Deborah Valin, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hamden, CT. They completed their fellowship with Quinnipiac University
Deborah Valin works at
Locations
Mt Carmel Medical Associates2690 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 680-0001
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She's peachy. Don't be fooled by her sarcasm, it doesn't translate well when she's wearing a mask (her words). She has a hammer ready to hit those nails! A+++++
About Deborah Valin, APRN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1043365802
Education & Certifications
- Quinnipiac University
Deborah Valin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Valin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deborah Valin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Deborah Valin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Valin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Valin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Valin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.