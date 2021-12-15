See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hamden, CT
Deborah Valin, APRN

Internal Medicine
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Deborah Valin, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hamden, CT. They completed their fellowship with Quinnipiac University

Deborah Valin works at Mt Carmel Medical Associates in Hamden, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mt Carmel Medical Associates
    2690 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 680-0001
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Dec 15, 2021
    She's peachy. Don't be fooled by her sarcasm, it doesn't translate well when she's wearing a mask (her words). She has a hammer ready to hit those nails! A+++++
    — Dec 15, 2021
    About Deborah Valin, APRN

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043365802
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Quinnipiac University
